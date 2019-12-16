Funeral of Labour Youth Chair Cormac Ó Braonáin to take place in Mansion House on Thursday

Cormac Ó Braonáin embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party.



THE FUNERAL OF Cormac Ó Broanáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of Labour’s youth wing, will be held in the Mansion House on Thursday.

It’s understood the popular young man died after he was struck by a Luas in Dublin city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ó Braonáin had also been a member of the National Executive of the Labour party and had acted as a director of elections for Councillor Mary Freehill.

It has been confirmed today that Ó Braonáin will lie in repose at Corrigan & Sons Funeral Home on Camden Street, Dublin 2 on Wednesday afternoon between 5pm and 7pm.

His funeral service will take place at midday on Thursday in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Tributes to Cormac have been paid from across the political spectrum as well as from friends and family on social media.

Speaking yesterday evening, Labour leader Brendan Howlin called Ó Braonáin a “positive force for good”.

“When someone so young dies it is hard to find the words to express our loss but in his short time with us, he leaves a strong legacy,” he said.

“Cormac had achieved so much, and had brought so much new energy to Labour Youth. As Chairperson of the UCD Labour branch over the last two years he had re-invigorated the branch and was passionate in his campaigns and events.

Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success. He was not just a democratic socialist but also a committed Gaeilgeoir and strong proponent of our national language. Our grief and sadness are sharpened all the more by the wonderful memories we have of Cormac.

In a statement yesterday, President Michael D Higgins said that “Cormac’s energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary”.

“He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Sabina and I express our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to all those who were privileged to know him.”