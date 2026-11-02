Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tommy Murphy and his dog Penny enjoying a stroll in the beautiful sunny autumnal weather Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Supporters wait for Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at a campaign rally on Monday. Alamy Stock Photo / AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Alamy Stock Photo / AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

#US The crucial US Midterms saw a twist in Michigan, where a senior Democrat made a shock U-turn to back the Republican candidate against her party’s nominee and rising star Abdul Al-Sayed.

#COMMONWEALTH Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade is at the centre of a growing political dispute ahead of a Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean, with regional leaders insisting that an apology alone would not be enough.

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#RUSSELL BRAND TRIAL The comedian’s defence concluded their closing speech at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, where the jury was urged to separate Brand’s sexual behaviour and treatment of women from the question of whether he committed crimes.

PARTING SHOT

Freezers out of power at a supermarket in Stockholm, Sweden, as happened at SuperValu shops across in Ireland today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

SUPERMARKET FRIDGES AND freezers became the targets of cyberattacks across Europe on Monday, with chilled and frozen food removed from sale at 13 SuperValu stores in Ireland.

But how do you hack a fridge, why would anyone want to, and could connected appliances at home be vulnerable too?

Unlike attacks that steal customer information or knock websites offline, these incidents interfere with equipment that keeps food safe to sell.

Andrew Walsh looks at what happened and what we can learn from the incident.