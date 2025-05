THE FUNERAL MASS of the late Garda Kevin Flatley will take place this afternoon in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Garda Flatley was killed during a routine speed enforcement check on the R132 at Lissenhall near Swords in north Dublin.

It is believed he was attempting to stop the motorcyclist when the collision happened. The driver of the motorbike remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Garda Flatley describing it as “a terrible reminder of the dangers faced by Gardaí”.

An Taoiseach also paid tribute to the garda this week, hailing the “courage and dedication” of serving gardaí.

Funeral details

The mass will take place at St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Balbriggan at 1.30pm. Attendees will also be able to watch proceedings on large screens outside the church.

Prior to the mass, a funeral cortege will make its way from McNallys Funeral Home, Drogheda Street, Balbriggan to St Peter and Paul’s Church.

Mourners and those wishing to pay their respects from home will be able to avail of a live online stream via the Facebook page of An Garda Síochána which will commence at 1:15pm.

This will be followed by a private family burial in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Gardaí are urging attendees to use public transport as the vicinity around St Peter and Paul’s Church will have very limited parking options due to the church’s own carpark being used as an overflow area for mourners.

To facilitate the cortege, the main street through Balbriggan, R132 (Drogheda Street through Bridge Street and Dublin Street) will be closed to all traffic from 12:00pm.