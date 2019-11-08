This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral of Gay Byrne to take place today in Dublin

The funeral will begin at noon at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 8 Nov 2019, 6:15 AM
51 minutes ago 2,451 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883046
The funeral of Gay Byrne will take place in Dublin today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The funeral of Gay Byrne will take place in Dublin today.
The funeral of Gay Byrne will take place in Dublin today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

LARGE CROWDS ARE expected to attend the funeral of Gay Byrne in Dublin today. 

The funeral, which will be aired live on RTÉ One, will take place in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral.

Across the country, people have been mourning the death and celebrating the life of the legendary RTÉ broadcaster, whose death was announced on Monday. 

The funeral will take place from 12pm today, with coverage on RTÉ beginning at 11.30am. 

The funeral Mass will be led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation. 

Fr Kieran McDermott, the administrator of St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, will receive the remains into the cathedral. 

Related Read

05.11.19 'A true public servant': Politicians pay tribute to 'national treasure' Gay Byrne

The service is expected to draw a large crowd of family, friends and colleagues from across Byrne’s decades-long career, with entrance to the cathedral to be managed by the Gardaí. 

Music at the funeral will led by the Palestrina choir, the resident choir of the pro cathedral. 

On Tuesday, a special live edition of the Late Late Show was broadcast on RTÉ One, which saw everyone from President Michael D Higgins to Bob Geldof and Joe Duffy pay tribute to the late broadcaster.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie