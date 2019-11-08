Funeral of Gay Byrne to take place today in Dublin

The funeral of Gay Byrne will take place in Dublin today.

LARGE CROWDS ARE expected to attend the funeral of Gay Byrne in Dublin today.

The funeral, which will be aired live on RTÉ One, will take place in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral.

Across the country, people have been mourning the death and celebrating the life of the legendary RTÉ broadcaster, whose death was announced on Monday.

The funeral will take place from 12pm today, with coverage on RTÉ beginning at 11.30am.

The funeral Mass will be led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation.

Fr Kieran McDermott, the administrator of St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, will receive the remains into the cathedral.

The service is expected to draw a large crowd of family, friends and colleagues from across Byrne’s decades-long career, with entrance to the cathedral to be managed by the Gardaí.

Music at the funeral will led by the Palestrina choir, the resident choir of the pro cathedral.

On Tuesday, a special live edition of the Late Late Show was broadcast on RTÉ One, which saw everyone from President Michael D Higgins to Bob Geldof and Joe Duffy pay tribute to the late broadcaster.