THE FUNERAL OF musician Paddy Cole will take place tomorrow in Co Monaghan.

The Monaghan native died on Wednesday at the age of 85 in St Vincent’s Hospital, with his family by his side.

Cole was a showband veteran who joined his first band at the age of 15 before moving onto the Capitol Showband in the 1960s.

The ‘King of the Swingers’ had a lengthy career in broadcasting, hosting a weekly music programme on Sunshine Radio, often playing much of the same music he performed live.

Cole played in many showbands throughout the 1960s into the early 2020s as a solo act. He published his memoirs, ‘King of the Swingers’, in 2020.

He was a frequent performer on RTÉ television and on stages around the country, playing a range of pop, country, swing, jazz and Dixieland – a style that Cole encapsulated.

Cole was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2022.

He continued to host his radio programme and recently told The Sunday World that he was under the care of a hospice.

Cole will lie in repose today at Fanagan’s Funeral Home in Rathfarnham from 2pm to 5pm.

His removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney will take place tomorrow morning ahead of 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by a private cremation.

Mourners are asked to make donations to the Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

‘Icon of the Irish showbands’

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he was saddened to learn of the death of Cole, describing him as an exceptional music talent, gifted performer and a warm-spirited person.

Monaghan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy also paid tribute to the singer, describing him as a musical legend and proud Monaghan man.

President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute, describing Cole as “one of the founding icons of the great period of the Irish showbands”.

“From the Capitol Showband to the great brass sound, what Paddy Cole did for music and for jazz will be remembered across generations,” said President Higgins.

“The significance of the showband era is perhaps one of the insufficiently recognised aspects of Irish music history.

“There are places that became famous because of the artists they produced. Castleblayney, always known as ‘Blayney’, is one such place for producing Paddy.

“Paddy Cole’s music was first class, with jazz of international quality, and Sabina and I knew and admired him as a friend.”

Steven Travers, of the Miami Showband, also expressed sorrow at the loss of his peer.

“I’m very sorry to learn that my friend and great Showband superstar, Paddy Cole, has passed away. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” he said in a post online.

- With additional reporting from Muiris O’Cearbhaill