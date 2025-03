The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kerry 2-21

Armagh 0-17

KERRY REGISTERED THEIR first home win of the National Football League and eased their Division 1 relegation fears with a 10-point win over Armagh in Tralee.

Dylan Geaney and Paudie Clifford scored first-half goals as the Kingdom set a ferocious pace that the visiting All-Ireland champions couldn’t live with.

Dublin 2-19

Galway 2-13

STEPHEN CLUXTON MADE his much-anticipated return in goal as Dublin beat Galway to stay in the hunt for a place in the Division 1 final.

Sean Bugler scored both Dublin goals as Dessie Farrell’s side punished some wasteful Galway shooting in a six-point win in Croke Park.

