Have you seen Micheal? Gardaí appeal for help locating 74-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 74-year-old man.

Michael Flynn has been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday September 6.

He is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, with short light grey hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.