Gardaí ask for information about skeletal remains of woman in her 70s found in Co Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information from the public about the skeletal remains of a 70-year-old woman found in early January.

The remains were discovered at a construction site on the Midleton-to-Youghal Greenway just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough on the 5 January (known locally as ‘tipping point’).

A suspected human skull was found, and the scene was preserved for examination.

The area was extensively searched in “challenging” weather conditions over the following nine days by members of the Cork North Divisional Search Team.

Forensic examinations currently suggest that the skeletal remains are believed to be a woman aged over 70 years old at the time of death. During the course of that search a complete skeletal remains were located.

An item of clothing was also recovered which is described as a white nightdress type garment, which is pictured.

She would have been between 5ft, to 5ft 2in in height, large framed, wore dentures, and suffered from arthritis.

DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database and a positive match has not been obtained at this time.

Examinations of missing person’s records have not identified any potential matches.

An Garda Síochána say they are “determined” to formally identify the deceased and “treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves”, as well as provide closure for her family who remain unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station: 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.