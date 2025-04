FIOSRU, THE OFFICE of the Police Ombudsman, is investigating a case of “serious harm” against a 49-year-old man on Dame Street in Dublin last week.

The authority is conducting an independent investigation into the case after a referral by An Garda Síochána.

Fiosrú has made an appeal for witnesses, saying it would like to hear from anyone who was at the bus stop located in front of the Central Plaza, Dame Street, Dublin 2 at approximately 4.30am on Tuesday, 8 of April, or any passing vehicles that may have dashcam footage from that location and / or on a mobile device.

Advertisement

Fiosrú is also appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Fiosrú was established on 2 April of this year, and is the new policing oversight agency/body. It will replace the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Under legislation from last year, the previous policing governance model of a three-person commission will be replaced by a single police ombudsman.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to this independent investigation is asked to contact Fiosrú at 0818 600 800 or info@fiosrú.ie