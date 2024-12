AN GARDA SIOCHÁNA’S National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) held a public briefing today which detailed increases in domestic abuse calls and more reports of abuse in religious order schools.

One of the key points raised in the brief was a 9% increase in the number of domestic abuse related calls to gardaí so far this year. There were more than 61,000 such calls made in 2024, roughly 5,500 more than there were in the same period in 2023.

There has been an increase in prosecutions under new domestic abuse related legislation, gardaí said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan also informed the media that more than 700 people had contacted gardaí in relation to physical and sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders, since the publication of a scoping report earlier this year.

This adds roughly 200 to the more than 500 such contacts gardaí received following the publication of the report, which included nearly 2,400 allegations of physical and sexual abuse in religious order schools.

Detective Chief Superintendent Noonan, said that in advance of the Christmas break, “we would like to reach out to people across the country to assure them of action we will be taking during the festive period and beyond into 2025”.

Advertisement

“Every single hour of every single day, members of An Garda Síochána respond at homes where we provide help, support and reassurance to victims; women, men and children who are living through domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

“I want to thank these women, men and children for their bravery and courage in calling us and speaking to us. Even where you feel you cannot go ahead with a complaint right now, we can still help you and we will make sure you get the support and assistance you need.

“GNPSB continues to make strides in the investigation of organised crime groups engaged in overseeing organised prostitution and human trafficking in Ireland,” gardaí said in a statement following the briefing.

An Garda Síochána said it is supporting the ‘Game Changer’ project, an initiative being run by Ruhama, the GAA and White Ribbon Ireland, aimed at challenging beliefs around domestic, sexual and gender-based violence through awareness-raising and education.

Gardaí said they also support Cuan’s current ‘Always Here’ domestic abuse focused campaign, and that they are continuing to treat all instances of gender-based violence as a priority “and once again reinforce our commitment to ‘Keeping People Safe’”.

New measures

The force said it continues to introduce and implement a number of measures to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Gardaí pointed to 51 prosecutions for the new offence of non-fatal strangulation that have commenced since this offence was introduced on 1 November 2023, 35 of which were related to domestic abuse.

A further 11 prosecutions have begun for the new offence of stalking since the offence was introduced on 1 November 2023. Six of those were related to domestic abuse, gardaí said.

Related Reads 'They train you to be quiet': Survivors on why they didn't disclose school sexual abuse Gardaí investigating whether paedophile rings were involved in sex abuse in religious schools 'Fear has been with me for a lifetime': The impact of school sexual abuse on the lives of survivors

There have also been 41 prosecutions for coercive control this year and in 2023.

An Garda Síochána also said it “continues to work with external partners to raise awareness of the crime of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)”.

‘Operation Limelight’, an operation focused on raising public awareness of FGM, took place in multiple airports across the country throughout 2024, gardaí said.

Gardaí said they are also working with international partners “and utilising organised crime legislation” to investigate and prosecute people involved in prostitution and human trafficking in Ireland.

Finally, Detective Chief Superintendent Noonan said: “I urge anyone who has in the past, or may be currently suffering domestic, sexual or gender-based violence to contact any Garda station, or in an emergency, to call 999/112. I can assure victims they will be supported and heard.”