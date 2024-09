A REPORT ON the sexual abuse of children in boarding and day schools will go before Cabinet today, with senior ministers also set to consider establishing a statutory inquiry into hundreds of allegations of abuse from recent decades.

It follows a government scoping inquiry into sexual abuse at schools run by religious orders on the back of numerous allegations made about a number of schools two years ago.

The report will go to Cabinet today and could be published today, although it is likely that ministers will agree to allow survivors to view its findings before releasing the report wider.

It’s understood one of the recommendations of the report that ministers will discuss is a statutory inquiry into sexual abuse suffered in schools.

2022 allegations

This arose after it emerged in late 2022 following an RTÉ radio documentary that 233 people had made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and abroad.

Of those, 57 people alleged they were abused on the Blackrock College campus.

The leader of the Spiritans in Ireland, Father Martin Kelly, issued an apology in November 2022 to all victims on behalf of the order.

Restore Together, an advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse in Spiritan schools, said in July that it has so far supported close to 300 people have reported instances of being abused by lay staff members and clergy at Spiritan schools.

It said the vast majority occurred at Blackrock College and Willow Park Junior School.