€191,000 worth of crack cocaine and diamorphine seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized almost €200,000 worth of drugs from a property in south Dublin.
The seizure was made during the search of a house on La Touche Road at approximately 8pm last night.
During the search, €51,000 worth of crack cocaine and €140,000 worth of diamorphine were discovered and seized by gardaí.
A garda spokeman said that investigations are ongoing and that no arrests have been made.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)