€191,000 worth of crack cocaine and diamorphine seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized almost €200,000 worth of drugs from a property in south Dublin.

The seizure was made during the search of a house on La Touche Road at approximately 8pm last night.

During the search, €51,000 worth of crack cocaine and €140,000 worth of diamorphine were discovered and seized by gardaí.

A garda spokeman said that investigations are ongoing and that no arrests have been made.