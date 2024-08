GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a shooting and fire on a house in the suburbs of Galway city yesterday evening which is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud in the area.

The incident happened at a housing estate known as Cluain Riocaird in the Castlegar area – which is off the Headford Road.

Sources have said that there is an ongoing dispute in parts of County Galway between families and their extended associates. The source said that it is the latest in a number of incidents around the city and in Tuam.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to a residential property in Castlegar, Galway on the evening of Tuesday 20th August, 2024.

“At approximately 7.30pm Gardaí were alerted and attended the scene. No persons were injured during the incident.”