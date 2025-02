THE LATEST GARDA recruitment competition opened today, with applications closing at 3pm on Thursday 27 February.

A promotional campaign, costing €375,000 (excluding VAT), will go live today with the tagline of “It’s a Job Worth Doing”.

After 36 weeks of training, a newly-attested garda will start on a salary of €37,311, which rises incrementally.

Garda Trainees also graduate with a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Policing accredited by the University of Limerick, while being paid €354 per week for the 36 weeks of training.

Food and accommodation is also provided for free, from Sunday to Friday, while resident in the Garda College.

Garda Trainees will be assigned to work the core shift roster (12 hours) which attracts additional allowances.

They will also have the opportunity to work overtime, which is paid at a rate of time and a half, unless working on a Sunday or public holiday, which is paid at double time.

A spokesperson noted that additional benefits include access to the Medical Aid Scheme and access to Garda Credit Unions.

The competition will be operated by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of An Garda Síochána, and candidates can apply at www.publicjobs.ie.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that those who are successful in this recruitment round will have the opportunity to work in areas such as investigating organised crime, domestic violence, public order, fraud, drugs offences, community policing and roads policing.

Harris added that it is “extremely important that we are fully representative of the people we serve”.

He appealed to “underrepresented communities and also to women to consider joining An Garda Síochána”.

Since Garda recruitment recommenced, and the first Garda Trainees entered the Garda College in December 2022, nearly 1,500 Garda Trainees have commenced training.

Almost 1,000 Garda Trainees have been attested as members of An Garda Síochána, and almost 450 Garda Trainees are currently in training.

The next intake of Garda Trainees will be attested on 7 March 2025, with a fresh intake of Garda Trainees entering the Garda College on 10 March 2025.

Last year, the recruitment age limit for new members of the gardaí increased from 35 to 50.

The change came after a Labour Court ruling determined the age limit was unlawful and amounted to discrimination on the grounds of age.

During evidence to the court in that case, Commissioner Drew Harris had claimed that the age limit of 35 was “essential”.

As part of the promotional campaign for the new recruitment drive, William Connaughton, a former firefighter, spoke about his decision to join the gardaí.

Connaughton said that when the age limit to join increased, he saw it as a great opportunity to join.

“I got massive life experience from the fire service”, he said, “and I’m hoping to apply the experience I got from that to An Garda Síochána and to help my teammates and colleagues out along the way.”