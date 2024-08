GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an alleged assault in Dublin 8.

Investigations are currently underway into the incident which may have occurred in the vicinity of John Dillon Street.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in or around this area between the hours of 3.00am and 7.00am, who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has camera footage including dash-cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

