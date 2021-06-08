Gardaí issues appeal for missing 19-year-old man from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public to help find 19-year-old Shane McShera from Limerick.

He went missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick last Wednesday, 2 June. He was last seen cycling a bike.

He is described as being approximately six-foot tall, with dark brown hair and medium brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the 19-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.