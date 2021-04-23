Gardaí are investigating a shooting at house in Limerick

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident in Limerick when several gun shots were fired at a house.

The incident at Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra, Co Limerick happened in the early hours of this morning.

A garda spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident and the gunman fled the scene before the arrival of gardaí.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged firearms incident outside a house in Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra, Co. Limerick in April 23, 2021.

“Shortly before 3.30am Gardaí from Roxboro Road received a report that shots had been fired at the window of a house. No person was injured during the incident.

“The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene on foot towards Childers Road.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.