Monday 31 May 2021
Man arrested after daytime burglary of Dublin restaurant

Staff members at the restaurant were threatened with a weapon.

By Lauren Boland Monday 31 May 2021, 9:31 AM
44 minutes ago 5,792 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been arrested after an aggravated burglary at a restaurant in Swords, Co Dublin.

Gardaí received a report yesterday around noon of a burglary at a restaurant in the Applewood area in Swords.

They learned that a man had entered the premises and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing with a sum of cash.

Swords gardaí attended the scene and searched the area.

The man, 20s, was located at a nearby premises and arrested.

He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The sum of stolen cash was recovered.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

