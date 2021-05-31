Man arrested after daytime burglary of Dublin restaurant

A MAN HAS been arrested after an aggravated burglary at a restaurant in Swords, Co Dublin.

Gardaí received a report yesterday around noon of a burglary at a restaurant in the Applewood area in Swords.

They learned that a man had entered the premises and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing with a sum of cash.

Swords gardaí attended the scene and searched the area.

The man, 20s, was located at a nearby premises and arrested.

He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The sum of stolen cash was recovered.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.