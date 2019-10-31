Poll: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?

PLANS TO INTRODUCE body-cameras for gardaí are “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches, the Irish Civil Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has today warned.

The rights body said that body-worn cameras could undermine progress made to reform An Garda Síochána along human rights standards, instead of increasing public trust and confidence.

It also disputed that body-cameras will automatically increase accountability among An Garda Síochána.

“Mass surveillance of the population is extremely problematic,” ICCL said in a statement.

However, Deputy General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham, said “policing and training will overcome these issues”.

So, today we want to know: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?

