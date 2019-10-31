This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?

The Irish Civil Council for Civil Liberties said plans to introduce body cameras are “beyond concerning”.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 8:35 AM
38 minutes ago 6,014 Views 17 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PLANS TO INTRODUCE body-cameras for gardaí are “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches, the Irish Civil Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has today warned. 

The rights body said that body-worn cameras could undermine progress made to reform An Garda Síochána along human rights standards, instead of increasing public trust and confidence. 

It also disputed that body-cameras will automatically increase accountability among An Garda Síochána. 

“Mass surveillance of the population is extremely problematic,” ICCL said in a statement. 

However, Deputy General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham, said “policing and training will overcome these issues”. 

So, today we want to know: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?


Poll Results:

Yes (667)
No (50)
I'm not sure / no opinion (25)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

