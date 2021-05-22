Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis from 'sophisticated growhouse'

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man this morning after seizing around €77,000 worth of drugs.

During a search operation in Roscommon, gardaí found suspected cannabis plants recovered worth approximately €56,800 at a “sophisticated cannabis growhouse”

Additionally, gardaí seized €20,000 worth of cannabis, pending analysis.

The search was conducted around 10:30am this morning at a residential property in Castleplunket, Roscommon.

Gardaí arrested a man in his early 40s in relation to the seizure.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.