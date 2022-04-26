Gardaí appeal for 'victims of a crime' to come forward after violent eviction video circulates

GARDAÍ HAVE CALLED for two men who apparently suffered a violent attack from a landlord to make contact.

The request has been made by gardaí in County Tipperary, after a video circulated on social media in recent days showing the men, who appear to be from Eastern Europe, being subjected to the attack.

The video, which has been circulating on Whatsapp and other platforms, shows an incident in which a man carrying a metal bar can be seen attacking the two men.

He repeatedly demands money for a damaged door while identifying himself as the “owner, big boss, hardy bastard”. He tells them several times that once they hand over cash for the door they must leave the property.

The footage shows the dispute moving from a stairwell to a room in an apartment where both men are attacked.

Gardaí said they had received a copy of the video and are carrying out an investigation.

“An Garda Síochána are aware of a video circulating on social media and are making enquiries in relation to it.

“An Garda Síochána has not received a report of any incident which occurred in the Nenagh district matching the contents of this video.

“An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Síochána and not to third parties or on social media,” the spokesperson said.

Includes reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.