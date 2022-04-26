#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for 'victims of a crime' to come forward after violent eviction video circulates

It shows an altercation between two men apparently from Eastern Europe and an Irish man armed with a metal bar.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 10,693 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5748257
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE CALLED for two men who apparently suffered a violent attack from a landlord to make contact.

The request has been made by gardaí in County Tipperary, after a video circulated on social media in recent days showing the men, who appear to be from Eastern Europe, being subjected to the attack. 

The video, which has been circulating on Whatsapp and other platforms, shows an incident in which a man carrying a metal bar can be seen attacking the two men. 

He repeatedly demands money for a damaged door while identifying himself as the “owner, big boss, hardy bastard”. He tells them several times that once they hand over cash for the door they must leave the property. 

The footage shows the dispute moving from a stairwell to a room in an apartment where both men are attacked.

Gardaí said they had received a copy of the video and are carrying out an investigation.

“An Garda Síochána are aware of a video circulating on social media and are making enquiries in relation to it.

“An Garda Síochána has not received a report of any incident which occurred in the Nenagh district matching the contents of this video.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a crime to report the matter directly to An Garda Síochána and not to third parties or on social media,” the spokesperson said. 

Includes reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie