Gardaí granted extension to continue to preserve scene of the Creeslough explosion

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN granted an extension by the High Court to continue to preserve the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Ten people died in the explosion in Creeslough on Friday, 7 October.

The extension will allow gardaí to preserve the scene on 27 November.

A garda spokesperson said: “The purpose for the preservation of the scene is to ‘preserve, search for and collect evidence’ to facilitate the ongoing investigation.”

The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place and gardaí have thanked the local community for their patience and support regarding the current road traffic diversions.

A garda spokesperson added: “The ongoing inconvenience and disruption caused due to the continuing scene preservation is necessary to assist the investigation.”

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an Incident Room has been established.

Advertisement

The investigation is being assisted by a number of Garda sections, including the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda Analysis Service, and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority, and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources.

Gardaí remain on scene assisting the investigation, alongside Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems.

The garda spokesperson said: “A careful and systematic approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building”.

“Structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist in this investigation and to ensure as safe a working environment as possible.”

To date, gardaí have actioned more than 500 lines of enquiry, while house to house enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing.

More than 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis.

A large amount of CCTV is also being reviewed.

“An Garda Síochána is working diligently and as expeditiously as possible to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated,” said the garda spokesperson.