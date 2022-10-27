Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 27 October 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí granted extension to continue to preserve scene of the Creeslough explosion

Over 500 lines of enquiry have been actioned and a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed.

1 hour ago 6,024 Views 0 Comments

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN granted an extension by the High Court to continue to preserve the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Ten people died in the explosion in Creeslough on Friday, 7 October.

The extension will allow gardaí to preserve the scene on 27 November.

A garda spokesperson said: “The purpose for the preservation of the scene is to ‘preserve, search for and collect evidence’ to facilitate the ongoing investigation.”

The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place and gardaí have thanked the local community for their patience and support regarding the current road traffic diversions.

A garda spokesperson added: “The ongoing inconvenience and disruption caused due to the continuing scene preservation is necessary to assist the investigation.”

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an Incident Room has been established.

The investigation is being assisted by a number of Garda sections, including the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda Analysis Service, and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority, and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources.

Gardaí remain on scene assisting the investigation, alongside Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems.

The garda spokesperson said: “A careful and systematic approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building”.

“Structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist in this investigation and to ensure as safe a working environment as possible.”

To date, gardaí have actioned more than 500 lines of enquiry, while house to house enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing.

More than 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis.

A large amount of CCTV is also being reviewed.

“An Garda Síochána is working diligently and as expeditiously as possible to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated,” said the garda spokesperson.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie