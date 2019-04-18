Gardaí investigating after prisoner claims he was sexually assaulted by other inmates

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING claims that a prisoner was sexually assaulted by other inmates in Cork Prison.The alleged assault occurred last week at the prison on Rathmore Road on the northside of the city.

The prisoner, who is understood to be in his twenties, made a complaint to guards that he had been sexually assaulted. He was brought to the Cork Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

An official complaint was made to gardaí who have launched a probe regarding the alleged incident.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has confirmed that an investigation is underway by gardaí. He said the service was aware of the complaint. However, as its an alleged criminal activity it is being investigated by An Garda Síochána.

The new prison in Cork opened three years ago and replaced the existing jail in the city which dates back to the 1800’s. It has 169 cells and is designed to hold 275 inmates.

The prison has a hi tech security system including a network over 300 CCTV cameras.Cork Prison is a closed, medium security prison for adult males.

It is the committal prison for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford. The prison represents the largest single investment in infrastructure by the Irish Prison Service.