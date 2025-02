MULTIPLE LARGE VEHICLES were forced to pull over to the side of the road on the M7 in Co Tipperary this evening after being subject to attempted damage.

The Journal understands the incident involved rocks being thrown at vehicles.

Gardaí are investigating reports of criminal damage.

A video from the scene shows at least a dozen large vehicles, including trucks and one coach, pulled over onto the hard shoulder along a stretch of the motorway with their hazard lights flashing.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that “gardaí are investigating reports of criminal damage to vehicles on the M7, Co. Tipperary this evening, Wednesday 12th February 2025″.