GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision between two motorcycles outside a church where a funeral was taking place in Cork city.

The collision happened on Harbour View Road in Hollyhill/Knocknaheeny at around 11.30am on Monday.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show young men outside the church performing stunts on motorcycles after the congregation had emerged from the funeral mass.

Gardaí said that two motorcycles collided and struck a parked car on the road.

A garda spokesperson said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.