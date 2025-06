GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the third graffiti attack on the constituency office of the Taoiseach Micheál Martin – this time by an apparent pro-Palestinian activist.

The incident overnight on Evergreen Street near Turner’s Cross in Cork city saw red paint daubed on the building and a sign remonstrating about how the Government is handling the Palestinian genocide pinned to the door.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed the incident and said the attack on the constituency office was “un-democratic”.

“I can confirm there was an act of vandalism on the constituency office last night, this is the third such attack.

“Personal threats have also previously been sent to the office, warning the Taoiseach it will be made impossible for him to navigate in public spaces.

“This is a working office with constituency staff acting on a daily basis to support the community on various issues. Those responsible for these criminal acts and intimidatory and abusive threats are fundamentally anti-democratic.

Advertisement

“We believe the vast majority of people who are appalled by the situation in Gaza would have nothing to do with such actions,” the spokesperson said.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.

Security has been stepped up for politicians in the last year as threats from various protest groups and individuals increased. This is a standard provision for a number of Cabinet members.

Gardaí in Cork provide a security post on the Taoiseach’s home and a close protection detail is provided to him by national unit detectives.

An armed garda post has been put on the house of Tánaiste Simon Harris in Wicklow amid threats to him and his family from Far Right protestors.

A number of other politicians have been subject to threats, intimidation and vandalism attacks by protestors from a disparate and wide ranging set of motivations.

Garda sources said investigators believe the attack on the Taoiseach’s constituency office is from Far Left protestors. Their investigation will focus on CCTV and house to house enquiries and any online traffic or threats in recent days.

With additional reporting from Conor O’Carroll.