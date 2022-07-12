Garda detectives conduct Lanzarote raid as part of organised crime probe

GARDAI HAVE CONDUCTED a raid in Lanzarote as part of an ongoing operation in conjunction with Spanish police.

A team of Irish detectives this morning searched the residence of an Irish citizen residing on the island who is suspected of being involved in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

The search was a joint effort by An Garda Síochána and the Central Intelligence Unity of the Spanish Guardia Civil police force.

Gardaí said that the operation in Spain reflects its ongoing commitment to tackle international organised crime gangs in conjunction with European partner services.

