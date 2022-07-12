#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 July 2022
Garda detectives conduct Lanzarote raid as part of organised crime probe

Gardaí searched the residence of an Irish citizen residing there who is suspected of involvement in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 9:28 PM
Lanzarote Airport
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAI HAVE CONDUCTED a raid in Lanzarote as part of an ongoing operation in conjunction with Spanish police.

A team of Irish detectives this morning searched the residence of an Irish citizen residing on the island who is suspected of being involved in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

The search was a joint effort by An Garda Síochána and the Central Intelligence Unity of the Spanish Guardia Civil police force.

Gardaí said that the operation in Spain reflects its ongoing commitment to tackle international organised crime gangs in conjunction with European partner services.

