Gardaí renew appeal for information on sixth anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.

The 47-year-old was last seen at her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

Tina is described as 5’7’’ in height, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have viewed over 100 hours of CCTV and taken in excess of 170 statements as part of their investigation to find Tina.

Searches have also been conducted in the Youghal area and at Mitchel’s Wood, Bridgetown, Castlemartyr, in connection with the investigation.

In a statement today, gardaí said they are seeking to speak with any person with any information on Tina’s whereabouts, or who may have information relating to her movements on the day she went missing.

“Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone who has any information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.