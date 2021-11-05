Gardaí renew witness appeal into 2007 Gussie Hornibrook murder

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information in a bid to trace the killer of a 73-year old man who was beaten and tied up at his home in Cork city 14 years ago tomorrow.

The body of Gussie Hornibrook was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork city on November 6, 2007 when his then 85-year old brother Robert made a lunchtime visit to the property.

The pensioner’s body was found in a downstairs room. Small amounts of money were around the house. There was no sign of a robbery or forced entry.

Gardai found a navy and blue Profumo tie at the scene which they believe is linked to the murderer.

A postmortem indicated that his death was caused by a combination of blunt force trauma to the chest and neck with restraint asphyxia.

There is no known motive for the killing of the pensioner who was a quiet man who kept to himself.

His brother Robert called to him regularly.

Gussie was also supported by his extended family.

He was last seen at 9.30pm on November 5, 2007 at his home.

He had gone to nearby Singleton’s Grocery Shop that evening and to a fast food outlet for chips.

Gussie was a man of routine and was regularly seen feeding birds in the area.

Gardaí have continued to probe this incident, and have made several appeals for the assistance of the public through the media and on CrimeCall.

The case has also previously been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit.

Gardai say that they are still investigating this “most heinous of crimes” that was carried out on an elderly member of the community.

The investigation is “open and ongoing” and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact gardai in confidence.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.