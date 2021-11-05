#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí renew witness appeal into 2007 Gussie Hornibrook murder

The body of Gussie Hornibrook was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork city on November 6, 2007

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 5 Nov 2021, 2:51 PM
11 minutes ago 650 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5593224
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information in a bid to trace the killer of a 73-year old man who was beaten and tied up at his home in Cork city 14 years ago tomorrow.

The body of Gussie Hornibrook was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork city on November 6, 2007 when his then 85-year old brother Robert made a lunchtime visit to the property.

The pensioner’s body was found in a downstairs room. Small amounts of money were around the house. There was no sign of a robbery or forced entry.

Gardai found a navy and blue Profumo tie at the scene which they believe is linked to the murderer.

A postmortem indicated that his death was caused by a combination of blunt force trauma to the chest and neck with restraint asphyxia.

There is no known motive for the killing of the pensioner who was a quiet man who kept to himself.

His brother Robert called to him regularly.

Gussie was also supported by his extended family.

He was last seen at 9.30pm on November 5, 2007 at his home.

He had gone to nearby Singleton’s Grocery Shop that evening and to a fast food outlet for chips.

Gussie was a man of routine and was  regularly seen feeding birds in the area.

Gardaí have continued to probe this incident, and have made several appeals for the assistance of the public through the media and on CrimeCall.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The case has also previously been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit.

Gardai say that they are still investigating this “most heinous of crimes” that was carried out on an elderly member of the  community.

The investigation is “open and ongoing” and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact gardai in confidence.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie