Have you seen Darren? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 51-year-old from Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Darren Greenfield.

He is missing from his home in Elphin, Co Roscommon and was last seen on Sunday, September 11 in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Darren is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a stocky build.

He has brown, shaven hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Darren is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.