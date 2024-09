GARDAÍ HAVE URGED anyone who was abused in a school run by a religious order to contact them.

It follows the publication of a scoping inquiry into sexual abuse at religious-run schools.

The scoping inquiry revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders.

There were 844 alleged abusers in over 300 schools run by 42 religious orders across the country.

The Government has announced that a Commission of Investigation will be established to look at the report and determine what redress should be put in place, if any.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí said they were appealing to anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders.

They said that anyone contacting them on such matters will receive personal contact as soon as is practicable.

Anyone wishing to contact Gardaí can do so by emailing GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie or by contacting a local Garda station.

They can also phone the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222. This is a confidential and free service and it is available 24/7.

‘Please come forward’

“An Garda Síochána is inviting anyone who believes they were the victim of a criminal act relating to Historical Sexual Abuse in Day and Boarding Schools run by Religious Orders, to please come forward and report this,” a spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were subject to such abuse, many of whom who may only be disclosing this information for the first time.”

The spokesperson said Gardaí will deal with any matters reported by complainants “in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation”.

They said that while it is their responsibility to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there could be limitations to the action they can take in some cases “due to matters such as the unavailability of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased”.

“Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants,” the spokesperson added.

The Garda National Protective Service Bureau will maintain oversight of these investigations, which will be investigated by specially trained Gardaí attached to Divisional Protective Service Units in every Garda Division nationwide.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have information, including as a witness, relating to crimes of sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated.

Support is available

One in Four provides support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse; you can call 01 662 4070 or email info@oneinfour.ie

An extensive list of support services, for people in Ireland and abroad, can be read here.