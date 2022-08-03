Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí issue warning over fake €2 coins after seizure of counterfeit currency in Dublin

Coins with an apparent face value of €2,920 were seized last month.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 5:53 PM
18 minutes ago 2,101 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5832329
Some of the counterfeit coins seized by Gardaí.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Some of the counterfeit coins seized by Gardaí.
Some of the counterfeit coins seized by Gardaí.
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE URGING the public to be aware of the possible circulation of counterfeit €2 coins following the seizure of almost €3,000 worth of them in Dublin.

An investigation into the circulation of the counterfeit coins was undertaken by officers in Raheny and a number of searches were carried out as a result at the end of July.

During these searches, €2 coins with an apparent face value of €2,920 were seized.

The coins were subsequently examined and have been confirmed to be counterfeit currency.

Gardaí said it is the first large seizure of counterfeit coins in this jurisdiction.

As a result of the operation, one person was charged and brought before the courts and assets to the value €73,986.62 have been frozen in bank accounts.

People are advised to visit the Central Bank website for advice and information on counterfeit currency.

The website states that people can perform a visual inspection of suspect coins, possibly with a magnifying glass, to compare them with known genuine coins.

It states that a counterfeit coin will have poor quality image detail, a different coloured ring or core, missing edge lettering or incorrect spelling.

It could also be a different size, thickness, diameter or weight, while some counterfeit coins also bend, according to the website.

A garda spokesperson said that genuine €2 and €1 coins are slightly magnetic.

“Using a magnet, you should be able to lift the coin up, but with the weight of the coin and the slight magnetism you should be able to shake the coin off the magnet with ease,” the spokesperson said.

“Most counterfeit €2 and €1 coins are either very magnetic, non-magnetic, or just the ring is magnetic due to the materials used.

“Genuine 50 cent coins are non-magnetic. You could also compare the suspect note or coin with a known genuine specimen.”

Anyone who suspects that they have a counterfeit coin or note can take it to a local bank, garda station, or the Central Bank’s National Analysis Centre (NAC) or Coin National Analysis Centre (CNAC).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie