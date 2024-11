OUTGOING SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD and general election candidate Gary Gannon has responded to claims made by Gerry “The Monk” Hutch that elected reps in the Dublin Central constituency are doing “shag all” for the north inner city.

Speaking to reporters today in the north inner city at his party’s education policy launch, Gannon was critical of Hutch, who spoke to the Sunday Independent today after he officially registered as an election candidate this week.

The wide ranging interview covered his political ambitions, Sinn Féin, criminal-turned State’s witness Jonathan Dowdall, the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud, threats on his life, current charges against him in Spain, his £2 million settlement with the Criminal Assets Bureau in the late 90s, and his suspected role in two of the biggest armed ­robberies in the State (which he denies having a part in).

Hutch – a notorious criminal thought by gardaí to be leader of the Hutch Organised Crime group – was found not guilty by the Special Criminal Court last year for the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

The gangland figure was arrested and charged in Lazarote by Spanish police investigating alleged organised crime activity last month. He was released on €100,000 bail last week.

Speaking to the Independent about his electoral prospects, he took aim at Dublin Central’s four sitting TDs:

“In the last few years, we’ve had four TDs, but we’ve had no representatives,” he said.

“They’re politicians, but they’re doing shag all. I mean, that’s the way I look at it and that’s the way the people in the community see it as well.”

Gary Gannon – who was born and raised in the north inner city – took issue with Hutch’s comments today.

“I’m somebody who’s very much form the heart of this community. I’m proud to be from the north inner city,” Gannon said.

My own mother grew up in corporation buildings right beside where Gerry Hutch did. She raised her four sons in the inner city and I will stand over my record of what I’ve done in the past and what I’m going to do in the future.

Gannon said he had worked hard to keep the electricity on and secure funding for the Corinthians Boxing Club that Hutch bought and leases to the club for €1 a year on a 99-year lease.

“Does Gerry Hutch know the work I’ve had to do over the last number of years just to try to get the money together to pay to the electricity for his own boxing club?” Gannon said.

“Does he know how much we’ve had to do just to keep the lights on in his own boxing club? I’ve had to go and talk to local businesses in the area. Try to corral the council to come in and to provide some support for lights, for equipment, punching bags.”

Gerry Hutch must not be aware of all of those things. This community has trauma that is generational. It won’t be solved by people standing up and pretending to be some sort of saviours.

Gannon said he had worked hard during his time in office, referencing a number of improvements in the area.

“Gerry Hutch wasn’t around for any of those things. that was me as a politician who was there. So if Gerry Hutch wants to be a political leader, ask him where he was for the last any number of years,” he said.

I was born and raised in this area. Gerry Hutch decided to move himself out to Clontarf. So I’m happy to stand over my record in this community.

Gannon said he believed Hutch might have some support in the area, and declined to comment whether it was appropriate for the career criminal to run. He said he would be happy to debate Hutch on the main issues.

The Social Democrats education policy proposals include making education completely free; trying to remove faith formation from the school day; providing emotional supports in schools for primary and second-level students.

With reporting from Christina Finn