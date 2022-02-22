#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Gas demand up 10% in January

January saw demand for gas up across all sectors.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 2,602 Views 5 Comments
Gas demand reached some of its levels in a decade according to Gas Networks Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/royalty
Gas demand reached some of its levels in a decade according to Gas Networks Ireland
Gas demand reached some of its levels in a decade according to Gas Networks Ireland
Image: Shutterstock/royalty

LAST MONTH SAW some of the highest demands in over a decade.

Gas Networks Ireland has attributed it a drop in mean temperatures and the return to offices and school following the Christmas holidays, leading to demand in January increasing 10% on December.

“Demand was so strong that three days during January were among the top 30 for daily gas demand recorded in the last 12 years,” the company said in its latest gas demand report this morning. 

Despite these increases, overall gas demand in January still remained down 6% on the same month last year, when gas demand reached the highest monthly level in over a decade and the third highest ever.

Gas demand increased month-on-month across most commercial sectors, including manufacturing (+21%), power generation (+17%), education (+15%), office (+10%) and pharmaceutical (+10%). 

There were significant increases from the retail (+62%) and laundry (+51%) sectors when compared to January 2021, with an easing of Covid-19 restrictions happening this year compared to the same time last year.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins, said the year began with high winds, resulting in wind energy providing 68% of Ireland’s electricity on New Year’s Day.

However it dropped off throughout much of the month, generating 33% of total electricity demand which was down seven percent on December.

Mullins said: “Although it was a windy start to the year, gas’s share of electricity generation climbed on December’s total, powering 45% of Ireland’s electricity and again highlighting the essential role that gas plays in our energy mix and in complementing intermittent renewable electricity sources.” 

Gas remained the primary source of electricity generation, powering 45% of Ireland’s electricity demand in January with coal providing 14%, according to the gas demand report. 

Gas-powered electricity peaked at 74%, with a low of 12%, while coal peaked at 25% with a low of 6%.

Eoghan Dalton
