Dublin opens book of condolence for Gay Byrne

DUBLIN LORD MAYOR Paul McAuliffe will this morning open a book of condolence for broadcaster and Freeman of Dublin Gay Byrne.

The public will be able to pay their respects at The Mansion House, Dawson Street today from 11am and 5pm and then tomorrow between 10am and 5pm.

Lord Mayor McAuliffe said he was opening to book to allow the people of Dublin to express their sympathies to the family of Gay Byrne.

“Gay had a huge impact on Irish society and was more than just a broadcaster. During his time as the host of the Late Late Show, he offered a platform for many varied and controversial issues and changed the social dialogue of the country.

“Even after his retirement from the Late Late Show, he did not retire from public life and showed the true meaning of active retirement through his ongoing broadcasting and as Chairman of the Road Safety Authority.

On 11 May 1999, he received the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin at the Mansion House and as a mark of respect, the Dublin flag on the Mansion House will be flown at half-mast.

“I would like to offer my personal sympathies to his wife Kathleen Watkins and their daughters Suzy and Crona, his extended family, friends and colleagues. He will be sadly missed.”