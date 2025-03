AT LEAST 330 people are reported dead after deadly strikes by Israel on Gaza overnight, the most intense attacks on Palestine since the start of the truce in the war.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire with Hamas, with Israeli officials saying that the military operation was expected to expand.

The attacks will bring a return to fears that war could resume on a number of fronts, with Houthi forces in Yemen also warning it will defend Palestinians.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes blamed Hamas, saying the group “could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war”.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Surprise attack launched

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of upending the ceasefire agreement and exposing the hostages ”to an unknown fate”. In a statement, it called on mediators to hold Israel “fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement”.

Advertisement

The strikes came as Netanyahu comes under mounting domestic pressure, with mass protests planned over his handling of the hostage crisis and his decision to fire the head of Israel’s internal security agency.

Hamas general reported among dead

Two Hamas sources told AFP that Israel’s overnight strikes on Gaza killed general Mahmud Abu Watfa, who headed the militant movement’s interior ministry in the territory.

Abu Watfa, who headed Hamas’s police and internal security services in the Gaza Strip, was killed in a strike on Gaza City, said the two sources, one of them an official at the interior ministry.

“The health ministry has recorded more than 330 deaths, most of them Palestinian women and children, and hundreds of wounded, dozens of them in critical condition,” the Gazan health ministry told AFP.

Israel will fight on in Gaza for “as long as the hostages are not returned”, Defence Minister Israel Katz said today after Israel resumed air strikes on the battered region.

“We will not stop fighting as long as the hostages are not returned home and all our war aims are not achieved,” Katz said.

Attack condemned by Houthis

Yemen’s Houthi rebels condemned Tuesday Israel’s resumption of strikes on Gaza, vowing escalation in support of Palestinians, after earlier this month threatening to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthi’s political wing condemned what it called the “resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip”, adding: “The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps.”

US President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on the Yemini city Sanaa over the weekend, killing 53 people, with the White House claiming credit for the deaths of “multiple” Houthi leaders during the strikes.

With reporting by PA and Eoghan Dalton