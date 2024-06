IT’S JUST ONE election after another right now…

With the counting well underway and over 200 seats filled in the local election, speculation has already begun as to how the outcome of the local and European elections might affect the timing of the upcoming general election.

Speaking this week, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohue restated that the government intends to run its full course, which would mean an election in March 2025.

In the lead-up to this week’s elections, there had been speculation that Simon Harris would call an election in November. After what appears to be a relatively strong electoral performance by the government parties in the locals and Euros, there are reports of internal pressure on Harris to capitalise by calling an early election.

Today we want to know… When you would like the general election to be held?