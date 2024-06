GOOD MORNING IRELAND!

Welcome to Day 2 of the count, with things really getting going.

There have already been plenty of whoops of delight, graceful admissions of defeat, tears of happiness and pain, and men and women hoisted unsteadily onto shoulders, and there is still a lot more to come.

Here are the main points this morning:

Almost 200 seats have now been filled out of 949, and most of the rest will be filled today.

Counting began again this morning at 9am.

Counting is also taking place for the European elections, but we won’t get the first result until 10pm this evening.

The main takeaways so far are a bad day for Sinn Féin, a reasonably good day for Government parties, and a great day for the Independents.

Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you all the latest updates.

Counting will also kick off in the European elections this morning. Ballots were separated out last night and brought to the three dedicated count centres in Dublin, Castlebar and Cork City. Counting will begin of the many tens of thousands of votes today. But the results of the first count (if it is completed) will not be announced until 10pm tonight at the earliest. That’s because counting has to finish in all EU countries before any results can be announced. Most countries, including France and Germany, won’t vote until today. It will be a few days at least before all of Ireland’s 14 MEPs are elected. Back in 2019, the first MEP was not elected until Monday afternoon. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Hello, hello. Cormac Fitzgerald with you for the next few hours bringing you the latest from Day 2 of the count. I’m on my second coffee already and raring to go. About 200 seats have been filled so far on city and county council across the country. That leaves us with about 750 or so still to go. The majority of these will be filled today, as counting resumes this morning at 9am. Some places went late last night. A special shout out to the counters in Leitrim, who finished up at 5am this morning. They’ve earned their lie in. Ballinamore Count 8#Ballinamore #Leitrim #Le24 pic.twitter.com/FwA1pqw6AA — Leitrim County Council (@leitrimcoco) June 9, 2024 For the rest of us, there is still an awful lot of counting to be done. As things stand, this is the state of the parties: The Journal The Journal

