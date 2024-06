TWO CANDIDATES FROM a political party campaigning for 100% redress for homeowners affected by defective building materials have won seats in the Donegal local election.

Ali Farren from the 100% Redress Party topped the polls in the Carndonagh LEA with 2,253 votes, comfortably exceeding the 1,588 quota to be elected on the first count.

Joy Beard, the party’s candidate in the Buncrana LEA, was elected on the first count with 1,587 first preference votes.

Speaking to The Journal, Farren said:

From a small acorn, mighty oaks grow – that’s what the 100% Redress Party is doing here in Donegal.

“We were formed eight months ago, and now we have two elected councillors. A powerful result today,” he said.

“The people have spoken. We have two schemes that are not fit for purpose and we need a better scheme.”

The party is hoping that its other candidates can also win seats as the counting continues across Donegal, with party chairman Tomas Devine polling well in the Letterkenny LEA.

Éamonn Jackson, the former chair of the Mica Action Group, is contesting the Milford LEA, healthcare worker Charles Ward is hoping to win a seat in Lifford-Stranorlar and Denis McGee is standing in the Glenties LEA.

The 100% Redress Party, which was formed last year, has been campaigning to secure “a genuine 100% redress scheme for all those affected by defective concrete products”.

The mica scandal first made headlines in 2021 when homeowners saw concrete blocks used to build their homes and were beginning to crumble.

The government introduced a scheme in November 2021 to support affected homeowners to remediate their home, with the scheme being enhanced last summer.

The Enhanced Defective Blocks Scheme allows affected homeowners in counties Clare, Donegal, Limerick, and Mayo to apply for a maximum grant of €420,000. Sligo is also set to be added to the scheme.

Farren previously told The Journal that the party was formed because the candidates felt “there was nobody being a real, true voice for us”.

“We believe in the democratic way. If we’re successful, we will have a voice at a council table, and we will consider running candidates – provided we get a good enough vote – for the Dáil elections,” he said.