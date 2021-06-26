#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 June 2021
George Floyd’s family say Derek Chauvin jail term ‘not harsh enough’

Family lawyer Ben Crump said the family had got ‘some measure of accountability’.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 9:30 AM
Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd’s family
Image: Christian Monterrosa/PA Images
Image: Christian Monterrosa/PA Images

RELATIVES OF GEORGE Floyd have criticised the 22-and-a-half year sentence imposed on former police officer Derek Chauvin as too lenient.

The sentence will be reduced to 22 years and three months, discounting 90 days he has already spent in prison. 

Judge Peter Cahil said this sentence is not based on “emotion or sympathy”, but he acknowledged the “deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling”, particularly the Floyd family. 

He said the sentence was also not based on public opinion. 

Minnesota law provides for a minimum sentence of 12.5 years for the white, 45-year-old man who was convicted on three counts of murder and manslaughter two months ago.

Chauvin could have been jailed for 30 years. Floyd’s family had asked for the maximum punishment for Chauvin.

One of Floyd’s brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist”.

“We’ve suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death,” he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

“I knew my father was saying, ‘You’re good. he’s good. keep doing what you’re doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,’” he said. “We’re Floyd strong and we’re gonna stay strong.”

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence was not harsh enough.

“We can’t get George back,” he said.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said the family had got “some measure of accountability” but is hoping Chauvin gets the maximum at his upcoming federal civil rights trial.

Crump said it was the longest sentence a police officer has ever received in Minnesota.

“Real justice would simply be that George Floyd would be here with his family,” Crump said.

“We have to remember, real justice in America will be black men and black women and people of colour who will not have to fear being killed by the police just because the colour of their skin. That would be real justice.”

Includes reporting by Press Association and © – AFP, 2021

Hayley Halpin
