Man due in court in connection with 2006 death of man who died in mobile home fire

A MAN IS due in court on charges related to the murder of a man in Kilkenny 14 years ago.

The man is his 30s will appear before Carlow District Court this morning.

Gerry Nolan died following a fire at his home, a caravan, in Deerpark, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny on 24 July 2006.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am on that day in 2006 and battled to extinguish a blaze that had engulfed one of the mobile homes in Deerpark.

The body of 44-year-old Gerry Nolan was found inside the burnt-out caravan. At the time, five people were arrested, but no charges were made.

In 2014, the case was reviewed and a murder investigation was launched.

