Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Man due in court in connection with 2006 death of man who died in mobile home fire

Gerry Nolan died on 24 July 2006 after a fire in his mobile home

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 9:21 AM
Image: Crimecall/RTÉ
Image: Crimecall/RTÉ

A MAN IS due in court on charges related to the murder of a man in Kilkenny 14 years ago.  

The man is his 30s will appear before Carlow District Court this morning. 

Gerry Nolan died following a fire at his home, a caravan, in Deerpark, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny on 24 July 2006.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am on that day in 2006 and battled to extinguish a blaze that had engulfed one of the mobile homes in Deerpark.

The body of 44-year-old Gerry Nolan was found inside the burnt-out caravan. At the time, five people were arrested, but no charges were made.

In 2014, the case was reviewed and a murder investigation was launched.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts. 

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

