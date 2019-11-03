This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 3 November, 2019
Poll: Have you started getting ready for Christmas yet?

There’s just 52 days to go until Christmas Day.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,479 Views 20 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WELL, HALLOWEEN IS done and dusted for another year and that means the country’s retailers are turning their focus to the festive season. 

Christmas is still 52 days away but many shop windows have been lit up and selection boxes line supermarket shelves already. 

Some people like to get into the festive spirit as soon as possible after Halloween, but others prefer to keep the Christmas cheer at bay until December. 

So, today we want to know: Have you started getting ready for Christmas yet? 


Poll Results:

No (612)
Yes, but I've only bought a few bits and pieces (292)
Yes, I'm in full swing (111)
I don't celebrate Christmas (35)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

