A YOUNG GIRL who was severely injured in an attack on Parnell Square in November 2023 has stood up for the first time since the incident.

The young girl, then five-years-old, was one of three children injured in the knife attack outside a Gaelscoil in north inner city Dublin on the afternoon of 23 November, as well as a créche worker.

The injured girl spent 373 days in Temple Street Hospital before returning home in late November. She has an acquired brain injury as a result of the attack.

In an update to the GoFundMe page set up for expenses for the girl’s treatment, her mother said today that progress in her recovery has been “great”.

“Yesterday was a major day: our little girl stood up for the first time. Assisted by 2 physiotherapists, one on each side, she planted her two feet on the ground and stood tall. The physios said she was putting weight on her legs, which is a good sign,” she said.

“She has also made strides in her arm and hand movements, neck control, and back strengthening.

“Being around her everyday has been rewarding. It is full-on dedication, even with help, but this is what needs to happen right now. Let us keep powering through.”

Riad Bouchaker, 50, who has no fixed abode, was charged on December 21 and held in custody following a brief hearing.

In December, Bouchaker’s trial was postponed as lawyers await a report from a neuropsychologist.

A senior counsel for Bouchaker presented Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court with documents that he said “set out the complexity” of the work required of the neuropsychologist.

He said it will take until at least the end of February.

Justice McDermott adjourned the matter to February 26 for an update.