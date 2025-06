​​GLASTONBURY WEEKEND IS in full swing, with over 200,000 festival-goers in attendance.

Now in its 39th edition, the UK festival has seen some of the biggest names in music headline the iconic Pyramid Stage. While 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, it is due to return in 2027 for its 40th edition.

As the celebrations continue at Worthy Farm, it’s time to test your Glasto knowledge. Can you match this set of headliners to the correct year?

What year did U2, Coldplay, and Beyoncé all headline? Alamy Stock Image 2009 2010

2011 2012 What year did REM, Manic Street Preachers and Skunk Anansie all headline? Alamy Stock Image 1996 1997

1998 1999 What year did Kings of Leon, Jay-Z and The Verve all headline? Alamy Stock Image 2007 2008

2009 2010 What year did Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar all headline? Alamy Stock Image 2020 (they were meant to but it was cancelled...) 2021

2022 2023 What year did Melanie, UB40 and King Sunny Ade & His African Beats all headline? Alamy Stock Image 1983 1984

1985 1986 What year did Oasis, Pulp and The Cure all headline? Alamy Stock Image 1994 1995

1996 1997 What year did Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Who all headline? Alamy Stock Image & Shutterstock 2005 2006

2007 2008 What year did Joan Baez, David Bowie and Edgar Broughton Band all headline? Alamy Stock Image 1972 1973

1970 1971 What year did Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran all headline the Pyramid Stage? Alamy Stock Image 2014 2017

2018 2013 What year did The Chemical Brothers, Travis and David Bowie all headline the Pyramid Stage? Alamy Stock Image 2000 1999

1998 2001 Bonus question: This year's headliners are... Alamy Stock Image Sabrina Carpenter, Fatboy Slim, Gorillaz The Prodigy, Chappell Roan, Bruce Springsteen

The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks, Charli xcx Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Glastonbur-yay You got full marks! Next challenge is trying to secure a ticket for 2027. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Happy camper Almost 100%, well done. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Halfway there Maybe you're too cool for the Pyramid Stage? Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Lost in the crowd You did okay, but some Glasto revision would do no harm. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Glastonbur-nay Let's hope you're better at pitching tents than you are at quizzes. Share your result: Share