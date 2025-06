GOLF TOURISTS AND golf tourism is a major driver of growth for the Irish economy, AIB has said, with over 220,000 people visiting Ireland for the purpose annually – and spending an average of three times that of the non-golfing tourist.

AIB has today published its Coach and Golf Tourism Outlook, which highlights the economic contribution of coach operators and golf tourism in Ireland.

Golf tourism brings in an estimated €300m annually to the Irish economy, according to Fáilte Ireland. The 220,000 visitors have over 400 courses to choose from, it noted, as well as numerous high profile events on the horizon destined to bring in additional visitors.

The AIB report linked golf and coach tourism, as golf tourists from the US tend to favour “extended trips and premium accommodation, often relying on coach access and pre-arranged group tours”, it noted.

The standard ‘golf tourist’ spends around three times that of the ‘leisure tourist’ on average, the report stated, citing Fáilte Ireland. Most of the spend is funnelled into local economies on non-golf related expenditure, such as accommodation, food, and beverages.

Coach tourism was also reported to be on the up, with coach and bus registrations increasing by 70% in 2024. AIB said that the sector was still catching up on the slowdown caused by the pandemic and there were constraints on supply.

It said that sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor for coach operators “looking to futureproof their fleet”. In the final quarter of last year, electric buses outsold diesel for the first time across Europe. Coach operators in Ireland are currently working towards alternatively powered vehicles and those with less emissions.