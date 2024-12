GRÁINNE SEOIGE HAS defended her candidacy, saying a political ad that caused a stir when it ran in local media in Galway was absolutely factual.

The advertisement said that cancer services in the county were the worst in the country.

A candidate for Fianna Fáil, the TV presenter failed to make a significant impact in her first election campaign. As of the seventh count, she is in eighth place in the five-seat Galway West constituency.

The reason her ad, which said she would bring in investment “to ensure all people get equal treatment in Galway”, raised eyebrows was because the outgoing Minister for Health is her Fianna Fáil colleague Stephen Donnelly, who defended Seoige at the time.

Speaking to the Irish Independent at the Galway count centre today, the well-known personality said she was humbled by the number of people who took part in her campaign.

“We actually had a lot of craic on this campaign, a lot of moments that I’m going to treasure,” she said, leaving the door open for another run.

Reporters at the count asked if she was “naive” and “ill-prepared” for the campaign while also putting it to her that the controversial ad had “landed badly with people” and “facts-wise, was hard to back up”.

“It was absolutely factual,” Seoige responded. “That campaign ad was 100% factual,” she said, mentioning it had been backed up by the research director at the National Breast Cancer Research Centre, Professor Michael Kerin.

“I wasn’t ill-prepared for the campaign, I was very well prepared for the campaign,” she said. “I ran an honest and spirited campaign and I’m very proud of that.

Asked about the criticism she received for being a so-called “celebrity candidate” who had been added to the ticket ahead of more experienced Fianna Fáil members, she said, “There was no parachuting” and that she had been selected by the party membership.

She noted that she did not like how the celebrity tag was used in a disparaging way as it indicated a person without substance. “And I have plenty of substance, and the Tánaiste himself said I was a substantive candidate yesterday,” she said.

“I am well used to labels,” she added, referencing her media career that began in the late 1990s. “It’s something that happens to women all over society and in politics even more so.”