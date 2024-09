TELEVISION PRESENTER GRÁINNE Seoige is set to be named as one of Fianna Fáil’s general election candidates in Galway West after other nominees have withdrawn from the race.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil confirmed that three other nominees had stepped away from the contest.

Seoige put her name forward to be nominated as a candidate last month. Her and Galway City Councillor John Connolly are to automatically be named as the party’s candidates at the contest later this evening.

It will be the second figure from the media who Fianna Fáil has named as a candidate in the upcoming general election after former Sky News presenter and local journalist Alison Comyn was selected to contest the Louth constituency last month.

The Journal reported last week that selecting people from the media is a key election strategy for Fianna Fáil ahead of the general election and that party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin had told members to identify potential ‘celebrity candidates’.

Outgoing TD for the constituency, Éamon Ó Cuív, who is not seeking re-election, had confirmed that Seoige intended to put her name forward.

In her long career in broadcasting, Seoige has worked in TG4, RTÉ, Sky News and more recently on Virgin Media One.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn and Jane Matthews