BROADCASTER AND NEWSREADER Alison Comyn, who worked in Irish and British media for 30 years, will contest the next general election in the Louth constituency for Fianna Fáil.

The journalist, who left her newsreader role in Sky News to move back to Drogheda almost a decade ago, will join Senator Erin McGreehan on the ticket. She has previously held roles at RTÉ, BBC, UTV Ireland, Channel 4 and various Irish newspapers.

In a statement this afternoon, Fianna Fáil said Comyn was selected due to her “long-standing commitment to public service”. Comyn said her experience working as a journalist led to her decision to seek the selection.

“I know the stories, struggles, and successes that have shaped our community because I live in the region and experience them myself, meaning I’m not just a candidate, but a neighbour who is invested in the future of our region,” she said.

The former broadcaster said she believed that the Drogheda area has faced many challenges over the years and wants to be part of the making the region a “thriving, vibrant community”.

Tánaiste and party leader Micheál Martin has welcomed the decision, adding that he believes Comyn is a “very accomplished candidate, who will bring a wealth of experience to the campaign”.

The journalist joins a number of people from a media background that Fianna Fáil have selected to contest an election recently. In June, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú – a former RTÉ presenter and barrister – was elected as an MEP to Ireland South.

In recent weeks it has also been reported that another presenter, Gráinne Seoige, is expected to put her name forward to be a nominated as a candidate in Galway West, following the retirement of TD Éamon Ó Cúiv.

Ó Cúiv confirmed to RTÉ this month that he had received a call from Seoige and that she intends to put her name forward.

He later told The Journal that he did not want to speculate on the outcome but had “great faith” that the party will give the “best result for result for Fianna Fáil in the constituency”.