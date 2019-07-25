Eamon Ryan says new licences for gas exploration will be a non-starter for any party going into government

Ryan has agreed to talk to all parties, however, speaking in Donegal yesterday, he made it clear that oil exploration would not be countenanced in any future negotiations on a programme for government.

There’s much speculation since the local elections and recent polling results that the Green Party may enter into a coalition government after the next general election.

GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan has promised to “eat his hat” if the issuing of licenses for oil and gas exploration offshore around the island isn’t stopped within a year.

“I will eat my hat if within a year we have not stopped the issues of new oil and gas explorations.

“I do not believe it will survive in the programme for government negotiations, no matter who is in it,” he said.

TD Bríd Smith’s Climate Emergency Bill, which seeks to end the awarding of any new licences for the explorations for fossil fuels off Irish shores, has been blocked by government. Environment Minister Richard Bruton said he had difficulty with the bill because there was “absolutely no evaluation” and no attempt to look at what would the impact of the legislation would be on energy supply in Ireland. However, Ryan said such a move flies in the face of th government’s Climate Action Plan. When asked if the awarding of licences would be a red line for the Green Party entering government in the future, Ryan said:

“I don’t believe you go down the red line route… I believe in principles, and one of the principles is we are going to have to be really ambitious, much more ambitious than Fine Gael are currently.

“But aside from that I was just expressing what I see as a political reality, and perhaps send a signal to the industry, because they know this, they think maybe they are out the gate and it is business as usual, it is not.

“There is no chance in the world that the next government is going to allow additional licences to be issued. That is not just a red line from our party, Fianna Fáil have voted that way, Sinn Féin have voted that way, socialists have voted that way, independents have voted that way, the only block is Fine Gael.”

He added that there “is no way I could countenance it, even if we weren’t in government, say someone else is in government, there is no way they are going to do a deal that doesn’t lead to the end of export licences because they know that the environmental movement, it is just a non-starter, you would lose the entire environmental movement from day one”.