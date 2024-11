THE GREEN PARTY wants to use a significant amount of the Apple tax money to “supercharge” delivery of major transport projects in the State.

The party will launch its general election manifesto this morning in Dublin.

It’s understood that among its proposals will be a pledge to use approximately half of the windfall Apple tax money, along with an additional €3bn from other sources, to improve public transport and cut emissions.

This would include investment in major projects including Metrolink, Dart+, the Luas extension, and rail projects in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

The party is also set to outline plans to improve the reliability of bus and rail services and plans for a new “Climate Ticket” that will offer extra savings to regular commuters.

It’s understood that the climate ticket is suggested as a replacement for the existing Tax Saver ticket for commuters that was introduced pre-pandemic. The Green party has proposed this new ticket system to better reflect modern-day work patterns, where many workers work from home for part of the week and therefore no longer get value from the Tax Saver ticket.

Its manifesto will also focus on continuing the roll-out of ‘Local Link’ bus routes in rural Ireland and more late-night and 24-hour buses in urban areas.

It will also include a pledge to equip 200,000 low-income homes with free solar panels and further details on its plans for a State-led childcare model.

On housing, the Greens are proposing to extend the existing Help to Buy scheme to include people who wish to buy the home they are renting.

The current system only applies to new build homes.

Elsewhere, the Labour Party will launch its finance policy in the afternoon.

Labour has said it wants to prioritise investment in public services instead of “irresponsible” tax cuts, arguing that goverment must be ready for possible economic shocks and challenges in the coming years.

It is set to propose that income tax credits and bands, as well as social welfare payments, be indexed to an average of inflation and wage growth. Further increases to social welfare payments would also be agreed annually as part of the Budget.

It will also pledge to broaden the tax base with increased tax on wealth, rather than income, by designing a wealth tax similar to the Spanish model.

In Spain, a wealth tax is paid annually on the net value of a person’s total assets.